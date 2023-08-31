Driver recounts violent winds that flipped her car

South Carolina resident Malaijha Smoke recounts her harrowing experience of wind flipping her car into the air and off the road as tropical storm Idalia moved through.

August 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live