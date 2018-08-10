Driving instructor charged with drunk driving while teaching students

Russell Cohen was arrested after the students managed to get him to pull over at a McDonald's at about 11 a.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
0:35 | 10/08/18

Driving instructor charged with drunk driving while teaching students
New this morning a driving instructor on Long Island is now under arrest accused of getting behind the wheel with four students in the car. While he was drunk police say the children were little suspicious that the teenager was intoxicated yesterday afternoon sell because of that suspicion they asked to stop. At a McDonald's in Suffolk county and once they got to the car they called 911. Meantime met teacher picture of their 58 year old Russell Cohen then drove away without this do news. And crashed into another car on route 25. He's now charged with a DW line and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

