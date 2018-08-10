Transcript for Driving instructor charged with drunk driving while teaching students

New this morning a driving instructor on Long Island is now under arrest accused of getting behind the wheel with four students in the car. While he was drunk police say the children were little suspicious that the teenager was intoxicated yesterday afternoon sell because of that suspicion they asked to stop. At a McDonald's in Suffolk county and once they got to the car they called 911. Meantime met teacher picture of their 58 year old Russell Cohen then drove away without this do news. And crashed into another car on route 25. He's now charged with a DW line and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

