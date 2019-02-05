Dunkin' releases sweet duo of flavored lip balms

More
Dunkin' has released a lip balm set in cinnamon swirl and pumpkin flavors for $4.99.
0:24 | 05/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dunkin' releases sweet duo of flavored lip balms
Duncan is out with a new sweet treat no donuts this time it's that we're talking about a pair of flavor to look Bob Holmes in containers that look like coffee cups the Tupac flavors include cinnamon bun and pumpkin available online. You know that I am a big fan of Duncan. I'd go. They make they are your responses that big fan you know I love look bomb the labor once.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Dunkin' has released a lip balm set in cinnamon swirl and pumpkin flavors for $4.99. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62775732","title":"Dunkin' releases sweet duo of flavored lip balms","url":"/US/video/dunkin-releases-sweet-duo-flavored-lip-balms-62775732"}