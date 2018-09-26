'This is it, you're dying': Witness during active-shooter situation

Whitney Austin survived the shooting at Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati on Sept. 6.
1:09 | 09/26/18

Transcript for 'This is it, you're dying': Witness during active-shooter situation
Okay how can you save yourself went what options you have. And so I thought well I can run away said and I tried to move and I couldn't get back up I knew I couldn't get away. So what other options you have non mean it was a dead enter coughing up blood you kick it away. This is it your dying. So I've always. I've always wanted to. Not Diallo have always wanted to have someone with me. So I immediately thought I wanna say goodbye to my family and those are the two years that I Hampshire in and I showed a lot of tears because. Criticism makes sense you know. And thousands of things went right in order for me to live not only to live but to come out of this emotionally strong. Thousands of things went right and for those pay those three thousands of things went wrong. So how's that fair how does that happen Y me and not men. I just can't reconcile it and I try not to spend any energy on it because I don't I'll never have those answers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

