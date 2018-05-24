Eagle attacks fox that attacked rabbit

More
An eagle swooped down on a fox and tried to steal its meal.
0:24 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eagle attacks fox that attacked rabbit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55402726,"title":"Eagle attacks fox that attacked rabbit","duration":"0:24","description":"An eagle swooped down on a fox and tried to steal its meal.","url":"/US/video/eagle-attacks-fox-attacked-rabbit-55402726","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.