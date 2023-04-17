Earth Week: Exploring America's fragile river system

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee joins the show from Isle de Jean Charles to discuss the impact climate change has had on the community and the deteriorating coastlines.

April 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live