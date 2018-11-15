Transcript for East Coast braces for Nor'easter

Down south. In Southern California it's more of a property issue. We hope to have a report from ABC's Maggie rally shortly. But in the moment we're gonna go first to the winter's storms that are bearing down on Washington DC have a look there that's the nation's capital you can get a pretty good glimpses. That at the White House. And looks almost like white out conditions so let's go. Two meg Emily Rowell who is standing by there what's the latest what are you here. Hi David O'Leary northwest DC not all that far from the White House won awards does drag the weather here in the nation's capital today it is messy that wintry mix CC it's still coming down. Take a look behind me here traffic has been pretty sloppy here in DC this morning around eyes you can see. Are clear but it's still causing some headache and it's very slippery the commute to work this morning. Not a very good light now in terms accumulation of one a lot you lover in show audio we're dealing with all that might take a look. Really it's less than an inch but definitely a lot for DC enough to make it headaches. And the anything about today you will not only need your snow here your gloves your boots toward this weather here in DC you will often need the umbrella. This will turn into your rain and potentially caused flooding David sell a lot to be aware on today. If you are in and around Washington DC. Yikes I know that grew up here in the northeast where is somewhat better prepared for a major snowstorm we have the equipment to deal with it it's a rare event down there so it's. Harder for them to combative when it comes. But is this expected to to have a big impact on the government they expected. Is expected to snow so much that it's gonna shut down. What options where people could come in later or they could they could shift their schedules that tied that they. But if we pictures of the White House. I want to show you that because this potentially. I and all that much for not talking about a white ads here but I. It couldn't break a record at the White House they may get more or then happening snare it'll be the most snow that they've seen here in DC. Since 1989. Years under a 29 year record witnessed. It is still early in the season that first taste of winter Ford DC so pretty I think people are kind of things you get aside from that messy commute into work this morning if they did have to leave the house. But pretty intrastate when you think about the context here. That we break into record today David. There is it will look like you're well prepared for a good luck weather and good luck to all of us who are going to be phasing that blizzard as of bears down across the northeast today. Emily route thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.