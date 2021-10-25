How effective training could impact number of shootings by police

Fmr. NYPD chief of detectives explains importance of police training when it comes to handling weapons, and compares testimony in the Kim Potter trial to the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live