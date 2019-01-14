Effects of government shutdown starting to show

More
Hundreds of federal employees went without pay and stood in line at a pop-up food bank, and airports have closed terminals because of staffing shortages. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.
2:24 | 01/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Effects of government shutdown starting to show

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60356931,"title":"Effects of government shutdown starting to show","duration":"2:24","description":"Hundreds of federal employees went without pay and stood in line at a pop-up food bank, and airports have closed terminals because of staffing shortages. ABC News' Janai Norman reports. ","url":"/US/video/effects-government-shutdown-starting-show-60356931","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.