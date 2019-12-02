3 elite soldiers hospitalized after night parachute training accident

More
Three elite soldiers from the U.S. Army Parachute Team were injured during a training accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida, according to the Army.
0:44 | 02/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 elite soldiers hospitalized after night parachute training accident
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61029229,"title":"3 elite soldiers hospitalized after night parachute training accident","duration":"0:44","description":"Three elite soldiers from the U.S. Army Parachute Team were injured during a training accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida, according to the Army.","url":"/US/video/elite-soldiers-hospitalized-night-parachute-training-accident-61029229","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.