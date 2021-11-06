Transcript for Elizabeth Brockovich opens up about her childhood, drug troubles: Part 5

I'm gonna sit here and be quiet. Okay. Ha ha! We all know that's a lie. Some mother-daughter relationships can be complicated. You can be mad at me, Cass, but you still should hug me because one of us could die tomorrow. I think I'm going to roll the dice on this one. Annie Bello's daughter Cassidy used to be a problem child. Now she's a lawyer. He doesn't want the case, mom. And you're on his side. Why? Because he's my boss. I got you the job. I like the messy relationships and this interesting family dynamic that we don't ordinarily see on television. The fact that it was really grounded in reality and really relatable is what attracted me. Meet Elizabeth, Erin's real-life daughter. So Cassidy's character, really, I relate to Cassidy big time. Interesting. What goes around comes around It was a pretty heady time for Erin brockovich back in 2000 when that movie was released. The spotlight was exhilarating but it was not something for which Erin or her kids were prepared. Especially young daughter Elizabeth. I was just a little girl that had never dealt with anything like this. So when my mom's movie came out, she was gone a lot, more than normal. So it was TV appearances, red carpet appearances, interviews, cameras here, phones ringing off the hook. It was really a whirlwind for a nine-year-old little girl. I think it had a big toll. I mean, I had to work. I wasn't making a fortune. I didn't see them as often. I think it was tough on them. Erin was on the road constantly, and her daughter Elizabeth was at home. And of course, that took its toll. There was a lot going on. I was a teenage girl, that's a lot in itself. I think I was really trying to find myself. Am I a rebel? Am I a good girl? Am I quiet? Am I loud? And I think I was hanging out with the wrong crowd. I could feel her getting away from me in that regard. And then obviously, well, when you and your friend videotape yourself dropping lsd, it's kind of like a big wake-up call for a parent to go, "Whoa." So yeah, she forgot that they did that. Oops. I was experimenting. I was a teenager who was curious. And like I said, I got hooked in with the wrong crowd. And I just wanted to fit in, and that's what they were doing, so I was going to do it too. I met Elizabeth at visions, the drug treatment and rehab center in malibu, California, more than a decade ago. When did you notice that she might be doing drugs? Something told you she was lying. Something was saying, this isn't making sense. Bad grades, she definitely lied to me. That was a huge issue. I lied about a lot of things that she still doesn't know about to this day. I'll take those to my grave. I'm 17 years old and my problem with drugs is cocaine and xanex. I first smoked pot when I was 12. And she was stealing money from her mother to support that habit. Oh yeah, I was taking loads of money out of her wallet. She was getting a little defiant with me. I could feel her withdrawing from me a little, sneaking more. I felt we were on a slippery slope. I think in true brockovich manner, both Erin and her daughter were willing to go public, I think, in hopes that it would serve as a -- as a cautionary tale to the rest of us. I love her. And I'm her parent, and I will be there for her. Elizabeth, you were lost when you came here. Yes. What did you find? Me. Beginning in 2010, Elizabeth served for two years in the army. Like Erin, she's also divorced and is now focused on raising her three kids. She's a great mom. She is -- she's her own rebel. She has her own strength. How did I turn out? I think I'm okay. I'm still a little all over the place. Having three kids, and my oldest was special needs, at 30, is a lot. But I think I've turned out okay. I guess I've taught her how to get divorced and -- Yeah, I'm pretty good at that now. She's really just taught me how to -- you fall down, you get back up.

