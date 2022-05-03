Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is 'temporarily on hold'

ABC News Business Correspondent Deirdre Bolton discusses the hold on Musk’s deal with Twitter after he says he is “still committed to acquisition.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live