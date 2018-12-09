Transcript for Embattled US archbishop set to meet with the pope

I'm David Wright some major developments in the Catholic church's efforts to deal with the sexual abuse scandal Pope Francis. Will be meeting with Catholic leaders from around the world in February. To address this issue. Meanwhile Washington DC cardinal Donald world. As one of the most prominent Americans in the church but the recent Pennsylvania grand jury report was harshly critical. Of his handling of abuse cases back when he was bishop of Pittsburgh. He now says in a letter today to Washington priest. That in the very near future he'll be meeting with Pope France's and he acknowledged the need to bring a new level of healing. Two survivors. His departure from the church has been called for for weeks by many of his parishioners who've been protesting at his masses. There's even been a deacon whose refused to say masses with the cardinal. His departure comes as the church struggles to respond of the larger abuse issue Pope Francis himself. Facing accusations. That he turned a blind died of the sexual misconduct. Cardinal world's predecessor. Well tomorrow the Pope is expected to meet with the head of the US conference of bishops. They're presenting him with their plan to deal with a larger abuse scandal. All of this is clearly meant to show from the Vatican that they get it. David Wright ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.