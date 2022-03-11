What the Emmet Till Antilynching Act means for America

Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and Deborah Watts, Emmett Till's cousin, weigh in on the long-awaited bill that declares lynching a federal hate crime.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live