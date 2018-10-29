Transcript for Equality in North Carolina

I'm ABC valley resident Charlotte, North Carolina you may have heard a few days ago that president trumps administration. Suggested it may consider. Defining gender as something that is a biological condition based on your anatomy at birth now a lot of LG BT. Groups are saying that that could add more discrimination to the transgender and non by Neary communities. Now here North Carolina and they've been dealing with these kinds of issues for several years now you may remember the so called bathroom bill that prohibited. Trans gender people from using the restroom that. Corresponded to their gender identity. Well now there's a new issue that North Carolina trans people are dealing way and that is that. The state health care plan has stopped covering procedures related to a trans persons. Transition that includes gender reassignment surgery in things like hormone therapy. Now I talked to some people who are critical voices in this debate here in this state. Here's what they had to set. Surgery is life saving for me. And I don't seen why. Our how can be justified when the suicide rates are high as they aren't transgendered community that people could deny it. It's funny it's the transition that he's been able to me that gets him the strength to deal with the discrimination. Up this chick transition that he's made effect makes sense he was in such a bad place. Before. He began his his social and medical transition. And without that keep I don't I don't think he would be here. Taxpayers should not be forced to pay for elective surgeries like sects transition surgery. There are lots of elective surgeries that taxpayers are not paying for currently and it would discriminate against people who would like to have that type of elective surgery. If they're forced to pay for gender reassignment surgeries. In addition tune in equities. Suddenly you're being insurance cover it. Trace on. The patience or the clients. It all due releases a lot of uncertainty. Among them are writer can they had started of course and thinking. I'm disk was going to eat armored. And this care TV yet community and we are ready based carriers. I'm Alan Rogan in Charlotte, North Carolina you're watching ABC news lives.

