Escaped cow proves tricky to lasso on busy street

There was no stopping an escaped bovine that was spotted in Pennsylvania. It was having a ball running down the streets while someone tried and failed to lasso it.

May 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live