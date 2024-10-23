Why some experts believe we’re living in a second Gilded Age

ABC News’ Phil Lipof toured Vanderbilt’s famed Breakers mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, for a look at how wealth inequality and union strikes could signal a second Gilded Age.

October 23, 2024

