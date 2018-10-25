Transcript for Experts say political climate has become too heated

So the pipe bombs has many Americans now asking whether the polluted political discourse in this country. Has become too heated and you don't have to look too far to find examples of the violent rhetoric and take politics. Former CIA director John Brennan speaking last night calling for unity after one of the Barmes was addressed to him. If I and others are being targeted because we're speaking out and were living up to. Our responsibilities as citizens I think that's again as a very unfortunate. Turn of events. Investigators are still trying to determine who sent explosive devices to high profile Democrats. But experts say it's likely a product of the political climate. It seems as though he. For the past couple weeks the president has really. Appealed to his base. Who called himself a nationalist. You know really gone. Very hard to the right. This morning lawmakers are moving quickly to denounce a series of attempted bomb attacks that is an act of terrorism. There is no place. For that in our democracy. Represented at Steve's the lease was nearly killed last year when a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice. This isn't the way that we should expect America to be turning I mean. You're seeing more and more this and clearly. You've seen it on both sides in recent weeks with the mid terms approaching the vitriol and even violence on the campaign trail has been building in Pennsylvania a candidate for governor had this message for his opponent. You better put they catcher's mask when your face because I'm gonna stop all over your face with golf spikes. In California a congressional candidate had to fend off a knife attack with a campaign signs. A the anger even evident at restaurants were members of both parties have been Hackl. Senator Ted Cruz and his wife were recently chased out of this Washington restaurant. Cruise calls Wednesday's bomb scares deeply troubling. Violence is never and and it doesn't matter where on the political spectrum. But in this high stakes election year the rhetoric rolls on conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh suggesting Wednesday that a democratic operative is behind the bombs. Republicans don't do this kind of thing if they Democrat operatives purpose here is to make it look like hey you know there are mobs everywhere of the minds and not just Democrat Bob.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.