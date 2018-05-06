Transcript for Explosion rocks Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, sending ash 1 mile high

Good morning well lava continues its view out of the ground here on the big island you can see that. Polish orange view it's already cut its path along this road in evacuation route for about 500 homes. Behind back community. Now caught all the law but bearing its way down on all of those homes thousands of people are still evacuated I want to show you come back up here. You can see. In the distance. That pinkish orange. Hue in the sky that is the clouds reflecting. Wall but ended on the ridge line you can see it looks like handled dancing. Along that ridge line that's actually a river of walled off. Slowing down to the oceans delayed very fluid situation residents still on edge here and at this point. It appears there's no Indian side.

