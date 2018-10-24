Transcript for Explosive device found addressed to Clinton days after 1 discovered at Soros home

We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama president Clinton's Secretary Clinton. And other public figures these terrorizing acts are despicable. And anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. That was just in from the White House Chelsea Clinton tweeted it every day I am grateful to the women and men of the United States Secret Service thank you. Now these devices were found just two days after a similar scare at the Westchester County home of billionaire George Soros about ten miles from the Clinton home in Chappaqua. He has donated money to liberal causes and is the target of right wing conspiracy theories. Eyewitness News reporter Tim Fleischer continues a live team coverage with that part of our story ten. And David here in New Castle in Chappaqua. The New Castle police were also assisting in the Secret Service in the FBI and other local agencies in looking into this suspicious package. With. Oh with other agencies. Here and Chappaqua this morning. That was mailed to the clintons are also was you point out this was the second suspicious package that was. Discovered here in Westchester County in the last couple of days and explosive device was found in a mailbox at the Bedford compound a billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Who has been a target of right wing conspiracy theorist. The bomb squad safely detonated that device which a law enforcement sources tells ABC news was a small pipe bomb loaded with black powder. They are now trying to determine if these are similar or are they related certainly the Clinton package and also whistle rules package. That's the latest here in New Castle Tim Fleischer channel seven Eyewitness News.

