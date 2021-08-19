Extreme fire danger in California

More
ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth is on the frontlines of the exploding Caldor Fire in Northern California as it forces residents to evacuate and destroys structures in its path.
1:16 | 08/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Extreme fire danger in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth is on the frontlines of the exploding Caldor Fire in Northern California as it forces residents to evacuate and destroys structures in its path. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79529687","title":"Extreme fire danger in California ","url":"/US/video/extreme-fire-danger-california-79529687"}