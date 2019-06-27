Transcript for FAA finds new flaw with Boeing 737 Max: Sources

A newly uncovered safety flaw in the Boeing 737 Max jet could keep the plane grounded for months longer than previously expected. Government task pilots have found a problem with the computer system that could send the plane's nose pitching down. It was founded during testing of Boeing's updated software the jets have been grounded since March after two deadly crashes. A new report paints a bleak picture about the effect of automation on American jobs it predicts robots were placed twenty million factory jobs around the world. And the next decade. Here in the US the report says workers and Oregon Louisiana and Texas. Have the most to fear that's because of their high dependence on manufacturing. And globally competitive industries.

