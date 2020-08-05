Face mask fashion: Designers add style to 'PPE'

More
Protecting public health and looking good while doing it, designers including Michael Costello and Candice Cuoco find inspiration amid the gloom.
5:48 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Face mask fashion: Designers add style to 'PPE'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:48","description":"Protecting public health and looking good while doing it, designers including Michael Costello and Candice Cuoco find inspiration amid the gloom.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70568679","title":"Face mask fashion: Designers add style to 'PPE'","url":"/US/video/face-mask-fashion-designers-add-style-ppe-70568679"}