Transcript for Faith Friday: Lifting spirits during the pandemic

And it is faith Friday here at ABC, and as most of the nation goes on over a month of virtual lockdown, and we know a little motivation can go a very long way. So here to help lift our spirits as we head into the weekend, lead pastor of hillsong New York City, Carl Lentz. Welcome, pastor Lentz. We're so happy to see you doing well today because we know you tested positive for covid-19 last month, and despite being sick, you continued to preach. Why? Well, I preached in isolation, that needs to be said. It was just me and another sick camera operator. But, yeah, I just felt like, you know, our church is dealing with the sickness, so I figured it made sense to just kind of try to preach through it and give some hope where I could and, yeah, we somehow made it through. Yeah, you look great. You got a big old smile on your face. So I'm hoping you're feeling better now. We've seen you preaching in front of just enormous crowds and I'm sure you feel their energy, and you feed off one another. What has it been like to do quite the opposite, preach from afar? It's been -- it's been really different. I think when you preach to thousands, you're always taught to speak to the thousands but find the one, and it's kind of reverse now where we're speaking to the one to reach thousands. Speaking of messaging, you know, a lot of people, you know, we're going into now another month of this, and people are feeling very exhausted. A lot of anxiety and some might feel despair and fear. How do you boost resilience in these challenging times? Well, I think firstly you just thank god for teachers so any parents that are dealing with homeschooling like me and my wife every day, we just thank god that there is a brighter day coming where we can get our kids out of the house but -- Amen. I think we're all there. I think it's okay to feel a little bit, you know, just out of balance right now, and I think it's when you lean on your community and your friends and your relationships that bring life to you, but we're going to get through it. You know, we can't make permanent decisions in temporary valleys. That's a huge deal right now. And we're just trying to remind people that god is still good in the middle of this, and we didn't ask for this crisis, but we are absolutely going to make the absolute best out of it, and hopefully we'll come out of this better than we started it. What is your message as we head into the weekend for everyone who is listening to you right now? The times are going to change and hopefully the goal is that we can find out some of the things, you know, in us that maybe we're lacking that we didn't know about before the pandemic and have god won us so maybe the next time we're in a crisis, you know, we're either more ready, we're either more faith filled and that's our goal right now. We've seen that story had you on the pilots and there's good news out there if you want to look for it. People who are not running from this but actually trying to be a light in the middle of what is a lot of darkness, especially in our city. So, I think that's our message is that do everything you can to be kind to somebody else, to lift somebody else's head and to be encouraging because we need it right now. Pastor, what have you learned about yourself during these times? I've learned that our house is pretty small. My kids are pretty loud and my dogs eat a lot of food, and I have also learned that I really love people, maybe even more than I realized because you take for granted so much when you have so much access to it. And then when you lose some of that freedom, you really start to feel what you love and what you don't want to be without and so for me it's put a renewed value on relationships and not taking things for granted. You know, we have lost some friends in this crisis. Our church is filled with people that are dealing with the loss of loved ones or somebody who is sick, and it just reminds you to not take a day for granted. If you love somebody, tell them. If you get a chance to hug them, maybe not hug, maybe virtually hug right now, do that. If somebody has been a blessing to you, let them know about it because this life, it's a vapor and we need to do everything we can to maximize it at all times. I've learned that I need to be even more aware about how precious these days are. Ah, I got chills when you said that. I love that. Pastor Carl Lentz, thank you. Continued good health to you and your family. We appreciate that. Yes, ma'am, thanks for having

