24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Family of Flight 93 flight attendant makes pilgrimage to crash site every year

The passengers aboard United Flight 93 fought back against the plane&rsquo;s hijackers before it crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live