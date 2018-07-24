Family of Markeis McGlockton says 'Stand Your Ground' law shouldn't protect killer

Michele Ratner, attorney for McGlockton's parents, says Michael Drejka made a conscious decision to take their son's life.
1:26 | 07/24/18

Transcript for Family of Markeis McGlockton says 'Stand Your Ground' law shouldn't protect killer

