Family of Markeis McGlockton says 'Stand Your Ground' law shouldn't protect killer More Michele Ratner, attorney for McGlockton's parents, says Michael Drejka made a conscious decision to take their son's life. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Family of Markeis McGlockton says 'Stand Your Ground' law shouldn't protect killer This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 4 paramedics suspended after woman dies days after giving birth

Now Playing: Family of Markeis McGlockton says 'Stand Your Ground' law shouldn't protect killer

Now Playing: Federal judge orders release of Ecuadorian man detained after delivering pizza

Now Playing: Grandfather who snapped selfie instead of proposal meets couple

Now Playing: At least 74 killed as nearly 50 wildfires explode in parts of Greece

Now Playing: Trump says he's worried Russia will be 'pushing hard for Democrats'

Now Playing: Trump authorizes $12B emergency aid package to bail out farmers

Now Playing: Mega Millions lottery: Grand prize of $522 million up for grabs today

Now Playing: Trader Joe's worker killed by police gunfire after chase: Authorities

Now Playing: Fire department responds to medical call at Demi Lovato's home

Now Playing: Woman killed after floods cause tree to crash into Virginia home

Now Playing: FBI joins probe into college student who vanished during a run

Now Playing: Police clerk accused of misconduct for not accepting $100 fine in coins

Now Playing: Trump goes off-script in speech to veterans

Now Playing: Bodycam footage shows officer saving man just seconds from being hit by train

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump shuts down her fashion company

Now Playing: Crews searching for 24-year-old woman who went missing after swim in Lake Michigan

Now Playing: Judge increases bail for suspected Trader Joe's shooter

Now Playing: Teen couple arrested for allegedly plotting to kill family

Now Playing: Trump set to bail out farmers affected by retaliatory tariffs Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56797375,"title":"Family of Markeis McGlockton says 'Stand Your Ground' law shouldn't protect killer","duration":"1:26","description":"Michele Ratner, attorney for McGlockton's parents, says Michael Drejka made a conscious decision to take their son's life.","url":"/US/video/family-markeis-mcglockton-stand-ground-law-protect-killer-56797375","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}