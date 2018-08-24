Transcript for Family staged 'escape room-style kidnapping' hoax in Washington park: Authorities

And all points bulletin to be on the lookout for this red truck seen taking what people thought were three kidnap victims including children. Could not gotten the. I. Couldn't resist. The first reports we are getting out of Olympia this morning about really bizarre and terrifying story I'll say patrol wanted us to get the word out about what looked to be the kidnapping by five to six young men in white moon suits that serious stuff we definitely take. Abduction seriously especially involving child. Troubles ten hours the search was on it was believed young lives were at stake until just before nine at the truth came out. Through the investigation. And our partnerships. We able to receive some credible tips. Our detectives followed up on those tips and located all the individuals involved. The state patrol says it was all done by a family. Their idea was to play a prank on the youngest kids aged eleven and fifteen years old. By turning a scavenger hunt into an escape room style kidnapping but I would and so replete. To hear that it was joke I mean and an angry little bit. I mostly really relieved hoaxes are rare but they really get people's stirred up like the one that happened four years ago against whale. And I. It turns out to cousins are making a child safety video not realizing the panic that cause. We just want to start by making an apology to that everybody that was there the family in this most recent incident told detectives. They believe the prank would be a fun opportunity for the family and didn't realize the serious implications it would bring this case now going to a prosecutor for possible charges against the failed. In Olympic he's Albert ceremonies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.