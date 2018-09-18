Transcript for Family suspects hazing in death of son

The Riverside police department is investigating the death of twenty year old Tyler Hilliard. There are awaiting the results of the not topsy but did confirm their investigating the possibility. Of hazing. He would've been a junior this year classes start next week. They say he recently pledged it alpha phi alpha this is a picture from the opportunities web site. And that activities began in July now according to the web site alpha phi alpha has a strict no hazing stands. But the family says unfortunately hazing was a big part of the activities Hilliard was involved with he was allegedly forced to eat. Forced to drink large amounts of water. And even paddled with a piece of cactus. Late last week he was admitted to the hospital for having difficulty breathing but was later released. But this past Saturday the family says the paternity ordered him and the other pledges to mount rope a dope what they called a day run even though it was 915 at night. The family says what happened next is unclear but the paramedics were called again for having difficulty breathing. Hilliard was rushed to the hospital but was later per announced. Dad our detectives are having to back track what exactly. They were doing on the mountain who they are with what type of activities they may or may not have been involved with we don't know what's at a hazing. We don't know at this time. UC Riverside released this statement quote the UC Riverside community grieves the loss of our student Tyler Hilliard. We've shared our condolences and offer of support with Tyler's family and have made counseling services available to students faculty or staff who knew him. In Riverside rob MacMillan a BC seven Eyewitness News.

