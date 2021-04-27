Family of former US Marine detained in Russia: ‘We’re desperate’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with the family of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine who has been detained in Russia since 2019, about his deteriorating health and their efforts to get him freed.

