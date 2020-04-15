How farm workers stay safe in the wake of COVID-19

Dolores Huerta, labor worker advocate and co-founder of the United Farm Workers, speaks on farm workers’ pressing concerns, health care options and those who are immigrants.
4:10 | 04/15/20

