Transcript for Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide: Police sources

We have some breaking news to share with you designer Kate Spade. Was discovered dead in her apartment and apparent suicide. A 55 year old woman. Was found in her park avenue apartment around 10:20. This morning. She was found by her housekeeper. She appeared. To be hanging and there was a note that was found. Near her body. So once again Kate Spade found dead in her park will continue to bring you coverage on this breaking story.

