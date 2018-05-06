Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide: Police sources

Spade's body was found at about 10 a.m. at her Park Avenue apartment in Manhattan by a household employee, police sources said.
0:29 | 06/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide: Police sources
We have some breaking news to share with you designer Kate Spade. Was discovered dead in her apartment and apparent suicide. A 55 year old woman. Was found in her park avenue apartment around 10:20. This morning. She was found by her housekeeper. She appeared. To be hanging and there was a note that was found. Near her body. So once again Kate Spade found dead in her park will continue to bring you coverage on this breaking story.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

