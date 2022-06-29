'Fat Leonard' cut off his GPS, has gone missing: US Marshals

The man known as "Fat Leonard," who was convicted of bribing U.S. Navy officials, was found to be on the run just days before sentencing, according to the U.S. Marshals.

