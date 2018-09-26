Transcript for Father of missing boy speaks out

We are back with a desperate search in North Carolina overnight where that autistic boy is missing. We're now hearing from the father of six year old dramatics rich he knows whip has signed the day he disappeared. ABC's Steve Elson Sami has more. The mother of this missing six year old with special needs is coming forward making any eyewitness to call police. Addicts is my whole world. My reason for living. Is mama's boy. Medics rich is autistic and non verbal police say he was with his father and an unidentified adult at this park east of Charlotte Saturday. When the father says the boy ran off and couldn't be. Found I could see you can do a certain point. Pop off. That's what ever our troops. Launched bombs and. Police say the dad is with the FBI retracing his steps. His son was wearing this orange T shirt. I just want my baby home please. This surge led authorities to this landfill more than nine miles from the park. With a child went missing pictures like this one of police looking through dumpsters have been breaking the hearts of well wishers across the world I want you to be alive just feel off. Please feel searchers on foot have been using loudspeakers. In the recorded voices of his parents to call for him. But dorms. Also. Do you keep girls are those who house. All of order. Marking up their wounds investigators here say they're now looking for a jogger and a photographer who were here at the park. And may have seen the boy as he was running away Steve Centanni ABC news Estonia North Carolina.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.