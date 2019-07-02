Transcript for Father of teen girl's alleged abductor speaks out: 'Our hearts are broken'

We're hearing for the first time from the father of the man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin teenager Jamie cost tick Paterson appeared in court in person for the first time yesterday. He was ordered to stand trial for kidnapping clause for 88 these. After murdering her parents an exclusive interview with ABC news Patterson's father expressed sympathy. For the cost family. Voters. Humbly ask people. Please praise for Jews. Human. Proper mind. Soul. And heart are complete human error would be my wish I most certainly warrant Jimmy's. Family. Everyone to know that. Our hearts are broken. Further. His son is expected to enter a plea during his next court appearance in March.

