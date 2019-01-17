Transcript for FBI arrests Georgia man for allegedly plotting to attack the White House

A Georgia man is under arrest accused of plotting to attack the White House in statue of liberty. The FBI says it got a tip from local law enforcement last month that the 21 year old had been radicalized. An agents began a sting operation. He was arrested when he allegedly traded his car for what he thought were real guns and explosive. The FBI says he was acting alone. His alleged intent was to attack the White House and other targets of opportunity in the Washington DC area. By using explosive devices including an improvised explosive device and anti tank rocket. The suspect allegedly told the undercover agent they would blow down our rear door at the White House. And shoot as many people as possible.

