Transcript for FBI arrests suspected white supremacist in thwarted synagogue attack

We are here data announced that federal law enforcement. Working in conjunction with the Pablo police department. I successfully stopped we believe to be an imminent threat of domestic terrorism against the Colorado religious institution. More specifically Richard holes are age 27 a public Colorado. Has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint. When a hate crime namely attempting to obstruct the exercise. Of religious beliefs by tempting to destroy. Through the use of explosive devices the temple Emanuel synagogue in Pueblo Colorado. According to the complaint affidavit. Mr. holder self identifies as a skinhead and a white supremacist. During the investigation FBI agents became aware of racist anti Semitic and threatening statements made by mr. holder on social media. Mr. holder repeatedly expresses hatred of Jewish people and support of a racial holy war. After being contacted by undercover FBI agents posing as fellow white supremacists. Mr. holes are indicated that he wanted to do some things that would let Jewish people in the public community know that they are not welcome. And that according to him they should leave or they will died. Mr. holder went on to suggest to undercover agents that they use explosive devices to destroy the synagogue. And quote get that place off the map can quote. Mr. holder mr. holes are and the agents then visited the synagogue together and mr. holes are made additional trips on his own to inspect and video the synagogue. He then coordinate with undercover agents to obtain various types of explosives. During these conversations mr. holder also stated that he was not concerned about any loss of life from the attack. Because sex victims would be Jews. This past Friday evening mr. holes are met with undercover agents and received an earth explosive devices that had been fabricated by the FBI. Including two pipe bombs and fourteen sticks of dynamite. According to the affidavit mr. holes are allegedly planned to detonate the explosive several hours later in the early morning hours of Saturday. However mr. holes or was instead arrested at that meeting and is currently in federal custody. He made his initial appearance today and we'll have a detention and preliminary hearing this coming Thursday at 10:30 AM. If convicted on the charts offense under eighteen USC to 47. He faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in federal prison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.