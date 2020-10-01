Transcript for FBI begins to investigate Epstein, then feds strike a ‘secret’ deal with him: Part 6

Do you enjoy coercing minors into sex acts with you? Didn't care. He doesn't care. For him, I think, people are sport. He was molesting underage girls multiple times a day. Who? And everybody was okay with it. They were trying to lure the younger sisters into their harem. I didn't want her to get Like vampires, needed fresh blood consistently. I want to know when we're going to court. I want to be there. I want to stand up for myself. So, does this mean that he just gets away with it? It makes me so mad. The law matters. Why does it not matter for him? This one is the little black book, holy grail. It's a who's who of who is in Epstein's will. All the numbers of the rich and famous. She has a photograph of herself and prince Andrew at 17 years old. The victims are determined to blow the lid on Epstein's alleged crimes. They got the wrong person if they think she's going to back down. Jeffrey Epstein is still living his best life. He flies in from Paris, he lands on the tarmac and his life is about to change. He had no idea what was about to come. A south Florida billionaire has been arrested on prostitution charges. 53-year-old Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in palm beach, where investigators say he paid women to have sex with him in his mansion. The police had been working on this investigation for a long they felt like they had a lot of evidence that Epstein was running a child sex ring. To return a single solicitation of prostitution charge just makes no sense. It wasn't fair. It wasn't justice. Epstein immediately posts bond. And he's free. But the palm beach police chief is now furious and he wants the FBI to take over. And they do. We received a call from the FBI asking for the case. When they heard the way it was handled in state court, they told us, "Of course this is -- this is not enough. This is a guy we really have to stop." The FBI begins to investigate Epstein in every state where he had a home. The FBI picked up where the palm beach police department left off and began uncovering more and more victims. And one of those alleged victims is Maria farmer. It's 2006. I'm 36 years old. I'm in North Carolina in the mountains. And then somebody knocks on the door. She's an agent. I immediately said to her, "Are you here about my student loans?" And she said, "No, no, no, no. We're here about your 1996 FBI report." Back in 1996, Maria farmer says she told the FBI about her alleged assault by Epstein and his friend Ghislaine Maxwell. And she says she told them about this strange parade of schoolgirls going in and out of his New York mansion. The FBI, as a matter of policy, declined to comment for this report. I remember just kind of being shocked that they were actually going to follow through, ten years later. The prosecutor at the time was Alexander Acosta, who went onto become labor secretary under president trump. He led me to believe that he would do his job and that he recognized this is a very The feds had a 53-page indictment ready to go, listing serious charges. Courtney wild is another victim who's been cooperating with the federal investigation. But after awhile, she says she was having difficulty getting answers from the government about what was going on and she started to get concerned. I would call them and say, "Hi, my name's Courtney wild. I'm a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Can you tell me what's happening with this case?" Nobody would ever call me back. I jumped in my car and I went and met Brad. Her whole attitude was, I've been patient. I really just want to know what's going on. That day I agreed to represent her for free. I explained, I want to know when we're going to court. Wait to be there, I want to stand up for myself. It wasn't public at the time, but we now know that there was this intense, monthslong lobbying effort by Epstein's high-powered defense attorneys, trying to convince the government to settle the case and end the federal investigation. He isn't just a rich guy with a good defense lawyer. He's a really, really rich guy with a lot of defense lawyers. It was like an O.J. Simpson dream team. There are emails after emails that show the United States attorney's office negotiating with Epstein's attorneys. The discussion between the government and Jeffrey Epstein is basically, "What charge will Jeffrey Epstein accept? Would he like a misdemeanor here?" One document was more shocking than the next document. I believed that there was some imminent deal between the federal government and Jeffrey Epstein. There is a crime victim's rights act, which entitles victims to be informed of what's happening. You can't keep all the information to yourself and not just tell us anything about what's going on. I knew that there was something important that was about to happen that I had to stop. So, I started drafting a pleading. I drove to the federal courthouse in palm beach. I went to the clerk's office. I handed in my petition and I said, "I need a hearing. This is an emergency." And she said, "Look, it's not even marked emergency." I said, "Give it back. Just give it back to me." I wrote, in handwriting, "Emergency." And I walk back over and said, "Now it's an emergency." Within four days of me filing this emergency petition, I'm getting a hearing. Courtney was sitting in the front row. I walked to the podium, and the very first words out of my mouth were, "Your honor, he may just be the most dangerous sexual predator in U.S. History." Just moments later, at that same hearing, a prosecutor tells the court about the secret deal between Epstein and the federal government. My clients and I are learning for the first time that not only is a deal done, but that it was done many, many months before. That deal? That there would be no federal charges. Turns out Epstein had been allowed to quietly take a plea in state court to that one count of solicitation of prostitution plus one charge of solicitation of a minor. It was like being struck by a bus and not knowing what hit you. He went from facing decades to having 18 months in jail. He got the deal of a lifetime. Secret negotiations beforehand. Secret non-prosecution agreement. Also in the non-prosecution agreement, it gave immunity to his coconspirators, any and all others who may have helped him. All potential coconspirators known or unknown. Restored complete immunity for nothing in return. Why in god's name, as a U.S. Attorney, would you ever enter into a deal like that? It just felt surreal. They excluded the victim from the solution entirely. I just felt betrayed. We never received the courtesy of a call to say that, we actually settled with this raging pedophile. No one ever called us. No one contacted us. We never knew anything. You really start wondering now about your legal system. You know, who is it there for? It's for the rich and famous, I guess. Part of the plea? Epstein has to register as a sex offender. But even in serving his sentence, Epstein's cut breaks. He went to serve his time in the palm beach county stockade. Nobody serves their time in the palm beach county stockade. There's hardly anybody in there. He was in his own wing. After a few months, Epstein gets work release privileges, which means that for up to seven days a week, up to 16 hours a day, he can leave the jail and go to his office. A. It's mind-boggling the breaks that he's got. But while the criminal case is over, Epstein's victims are preparing to fight back. Courtney said, we're not stopping. There's no quit in her. So, unfortunately for the U.S. Attorney's office and for Jeffrey Epstein, they got the wrong person on the other side if they think that she's going to back down. The victims are determined to blow the lid on Epstein's alleged crimes. The accusations against him expand beyond palm beach, especially allegations from a young woman named Virginia Roberts. She claims that she was loaned out to prince Andrew. And she has a photograph of herself at 17 years old. That was pretty stunning. Do you know Virginia Roberts? Can you spell it?

