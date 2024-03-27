FBI continues investigation of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sources say prosecutors have interviewed several people, including those who’ve filed civil lawsuits against Sean Combs. His attorney calls the searches a "witch hunt" and maintains Combs' innocence.

March 27, 2024

