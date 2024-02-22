FBI, DHS investigating AT&T outage as possible cyberattack

Federal agencies are now urgently investigating to determine whether the AT&T outages are the result of a cyberattack, hack or something else.

February 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live