Transcript for Former FBI Director opens up about Trump

We begin with the explosive confrontation between president trump and the former acting director of the FBI Andrew McCain that comes after an interview McCain gave to sixty minutes. When he claimed he and top government officials discussed the possibility of trying to remove the president from office after he had fired former FBI director James call me. And the president is firing back criticizing the cave. ABC's motor co star Robby is in Washington with the details -- good morning. Good morning today good morning DeVon and indicate claimed that the discussion senator around whether president trump is fit to serve. Or should be removed from office. This morning calls for a congressional investigation. After former acting FBI director Andrew MacKay admitted publicly that are there were high level discussions to remove president trump from office. The discussion of the 25 amendment was was simply rod raise the issue and discussed it with me. In the context of thinking about how many other cabinet officials might support such an effort. In the sixty minutes interview McCabe says deputy attorney general rob Rosen Stein raise the issue and many of 27 teen. After the firing of then FBI director James call me the deputy attorney general was definitely. Very concerned about the president about his capacity. And about his intent. Grosans died denies the discussions took place but Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham says. His panel will investigate to determine who is telling the truth. But he deputy attorney general. Was basically. Trying to do an administrative coop. McCabe was fired by president trumbull last march for leaking information to the press but he claims he was led call after 21 years with the FBI. Because he opened investigations into the president. Been hinting at a possible inappropriate relationship between trump and Russia. President trump firing back on Twitter saying decayed quote is a disgrace to the FBI and our country. Now McCain has since it downplayed his words a spokesperson saying he never had extended discussions of a rather participated in a conversation. That included a comment from roads and Stein. About the 25 amendment today DeVon and go to we will see if the president has sort of say about that today thank you.

