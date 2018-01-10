FBI granted more freedom in Kavanaugh investigation

More
The FBI interviewed Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's friend accused of witnessing Christine Blasey Ford's alleged assault, and Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh's second accuser. ABC News' Emily Rau reports.
3:00 | 10/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI granted more freedom in Kavanaugh investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58224949,"title":"FBI granted more freedom in Kavanaugh investigation","duration":"3:00","description":"The FBI interviewed Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's friend accused of witnessing Christine Blasey Ford's alleged assault, and Deborah Ramirez, Kavanaugh's second accuser. ABC News' Emily Rau reports. ","url":"/US/video/fbi-granted-freedom-kavanaugh-investigation-58224949","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.