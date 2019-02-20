Transcript for FBI probing if 'Empire' star played role in sending threatening letter

And from one bizarre case to another there is now a new turn in the case of empire actor just see small let. The FBI is now saying the actor may have played a role in sending a threatening letter to the studio a week before his alleged attack either pilgrim. Is live in Chicago with details on that even this is one of the stories it feels like it changes every day what's the latest now. Well it it does seem to change everyday and generally usually later in the afternoon easily find out some bond sell different thing is going on that we had been sniffing around they did know for sure. This now we know is the federal authorities are investigating. Whether or not small let himself nailed this letter. To himself and that letter in question he talks about it I'm to ABC news was very threatening it was racist it was homophobic. He that letter is now in the FBI lab as they are analyzing that letter. For any kind of clues as to where that letter came from Diane has so you know what happens next have we heard anything from small lead and regards these new allegations. This played is a little bit of a wait and see game at. And if I'm I think he may be a little bit of light playing chicken to see who will go first of what. The next side we'll do yesterday you made a leader at the courthouse all afternoon. Those two Brothers two accuse knowledge. What are has said that smell it paid them to orchestrate. This alleged attack they were in the courthouse with their attorneys we. We've heard that they were talking with prosecutors they were in they've been in communication prosecutors and investigators. And then. At this point we've also heard that smell it teen has reached out. Very well known defense attorney Mark Geragos he has. Taken on Sony high profile cases including very high profile client liked Michael Jackson today the talking to him. About whether or not he will join the team and he will represents let no decision has been made. As far as that goes so there's there's a lot of moving parts still happening. And an as all of that is going on investigators. Are still. Investigating they're still trying to figure out exactly what the truth it is here. And I imagine very few people actually know what the truth is at this point I had all right David thanks for staying on top of that for us we appreciate it.

