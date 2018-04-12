-
Now Playing: Llamas help stressed-out students relax
-
Now Playing: Thousands pay final respects to former President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old killed as bus carrying youth football team flips over in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: 85-year-old man survives alligator attack in Florida retirement community
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's dog Sully sits at his casket in US Capitol
-
Now Playing: President Trump, first lady visit Capitol Rotunda to pay respect to former president
-
Now Playing: Racist KKK jingle performed in classroom sparks outrage
-
Now Playing: FDA warns of dog foods recalled for too much Vitamin D
-
Now Playing: 'I woke up when I heard a lot of screaming': Survivors recall fatal bus crash
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 4, 2018
-
Now Playing: NHL awards Seattle with new team
-
Now Playing: Santas hit the slopes for charity
-
Now Playing: Bush 41's service dog to stay by his side on flight to Washington
-
Now Playing: 1 child killed, at least 45 injured when charter bus crashes in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: June 9, 1999: George and Barbara Bush remember their daughter Robin
-
Now Playing: Recovery efforts underway after 7.0 quake causes major damage in Alaska
-
Now Playing: NFL player apologizes for shoving and kicking woman, admits to lying about incident
-
Now Playing: Autopsy shows EJ Bradford shot in the back: Family
-
Now Playing: The Debrief: Celebrating former President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Orthodox Jewish man attacked in Brooklyn