FDA warns of dog foods recalled for too much Vitamin D

More
The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners that several brands of dry dog food contain too much Vitamin D, which could be toxic to pets.
3:00 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FDA warns of dog foods recalled for too much Vitamin D
Attention dog owners the FDA is expanding a recall of dog foods that could make your pets sick. The recall involves brands from sunshine mills seven new food names have been added to that list. The FDA says these foods. Could contain too much vitamin. Symptoms include loss of appetite increased thirst and weight loss.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59603335,"title":"FDA warns of dog foods recalled for too much Vitamin D","duration":"3:00","description":"The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners that several brands of dry dog food contain too much Vitamin D, which could be toxic to pets.","url":"/US/video/fda-warns-dog-foods-recalled-vitamin-59603335","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.