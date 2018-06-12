FDNY relieves chief of department over allegations of 'inappropriate behavior'

James Leonard has been placed on modified assignment.
12/06/18

Transcript for FDNY relieves chief of department over allegations of 'inappropriate behavior'
A top breaking commander in the FDNY is off the job tonight and under investigation for alleged inappropriate conduct the MD NY says the chief of department James Leonard. Has been relieved of his duties while the city reviews allegations of inappropriate behavior allegedly with other members of the department. Chief Leonard is the top uniformed officer for the FDNY.

