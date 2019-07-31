Transcript for Fed cuts interest rates

We decided today to lower the target for the federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 2% to two and a quarter percent. The outlook for the US economy remains favorable and this action is designed to support that outlook. It is intended to ensure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy and certainty. To help offset the effects these factors are currently having on the economy. And to promote faster return of inflation to or some after 2% objective. All of these objectives will support achievement of our overarching goal to sustain the expansion with a strong job market and inflation close were objective. For the benefit of the American people. We also decided to conclude the runoff of our securities portfolio in August rather than in September as previously planned. And I'll discuss the thinking behind today's interest rate reduction and in turn to the path forward. As the year began both the economy and monetary policy were in a good place. The unemployment rate was below 4% inflation had been running near or 2% objective for nine months. Or interest rate target was at the low end of estimates of neutral. Over the first half of the year the economy grew at a healthy pace and job gains pushed unemployment to near a half century hello. Wages have been rising particularly for lower paying jobs. People who live and work in low and middle income communities Telus that many who have struggled to find work are now getting opportunities. To add new and better chapters to their lives. This underscores for us the importance of sustain the expansion so that the strong job market reaches more of those left behind. Through the course of the year. We could global growth trade policy uncertainty and muted inflation have prompted the FOMC to adjust its assessment of the appropriate path of interest rates. The committee moved from expecting rate increases this year to a patient stance about any changes and then to today's action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.