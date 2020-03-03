Transcript for Fed cuts interest rates by half a percentage point over coronavirus

I'm. Earlier today. The Federal Open Market Committee announced a one half percentage point reduction. In the target range for the federal funds rate bringing that range to one to one and a quarter percent. My colleagues and I took this action to help the US economy keep strong. In the face of new risks to economic outlook. The fundamentals of the US economy remains strong the unemployment rate has been near half century lows for well more than a year. The pace of job gains has been solid and wages have been rising. These strong labor market conditions have underpinned. Solid household spending. Which has been the key driver of economic growth over the past your. At the time of our FOMC meeting in January prospects for continued economic growth remained favorable. And we judge that monetary policy was well positioned to support that oh. Since then the spread of the corona virus has brought new challenges and risks. The virus has afflicted many communities around the world and our thoughts and prayers go out to those who've been hawked. The outbreak is also disrupted economic activity in many countries and has prompted significant movements in financial markets. The virus and the measures that are being taken to contain it will surely weigh on economic activity. We are beginning to see the effects on the tourism and travel industries. And we are hearing concerns from industries that rely on global supply chains. The magnitude and persistence of the overall affects only on the economy however remain highly uncertain. And the situation remains a fluid one. Against this background the committee judged that the risks to the US outlook have changed materially. In response we have eased the stance of monetary policy to provide some more support to the economy. Of course the ultimate solutions to this challenge will come from others particularly. Health professionals. We can and will do our part however to keep the US economy strong as we meet this challenge. As always our actions are guided by our congressional mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability. In the weeks and months ahead we will continue to closely monitor developments and their implications for the economic outlook. And we will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.

