Federal authorities warn of an increase in Asian American hate crimes

More
ABC News’ Pierre Thomas breaks down how the coronavirus is unfortunately being linked to Asian Americans.
1:49 | 03/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal authorities warn of an increase in Asian American hate crimes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"ABC News’ Pierre Thomas breaks down how the coronavirus is unfortunately being linked to Asian Americans.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69849141","title":"Federal authorities warn of an increase in Asian American hate crimes","url":"/US/video/federal-authorities-warn-increase-asian-american-hate-crimes-69849141"}