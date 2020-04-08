Federal judge releases video statement on son’s killing

More
District Judge Esther Salas spoke for the first time about her son Daniel, who was shot and killed at their home, and called for more protection for federal judges.
4:13 | 08/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal judge releases video statement on son’s killing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:13","description":"District Judge Esther Salas spoke for the first time about her son Daniel, who was shot and killed at their home, and called for more protection for federal judges.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72155929","title":"Federal judge releases video statement on son’s killing","url":"/US/video/federal-judge-releases-video-statement-sons-killing-72155929"}