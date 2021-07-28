Transcript for Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged in highly-anticipated decision

So let's turn to the economy with prices. On many items and services jumping in the economy rebounding. Well the historically low interest rates that borrowers have enjoyed for more than a year be on the way up well not today that was the word out of the Federal Reserve. They kept that key benchmark grade that key benchmark interest rate at zero Alexis can stop Frist joins us from Yahoo! finance to help. Break down what we can expect. Down the road so Alexis first to the news what what are we hear from the Fed and from the Fed chair today how our markets reacting. We'll carry you said it they are that the Fed holding interest rates near zero similarly days of easy money. Continuing to flow on Wall Street no big surprise there and the more pretty muted after this you know we had a mixed market just ahead of the Fed announcement. It remained that way after word I don't think there were any big fireworks. In the Federal Reserve's statement today with the same did say in what is promising for the economy is. They say the economy continues to show progress and that's a good word and shows progress despite the worries we have regarding the pandemic. The feds or the economy continues to strengthen. Us. It did he hint that be the economic recovery is getting closer to a place where. Maybe we don't need as much some more from the federal reason error and that support has come in a couple of different way is one knows. Super low interest rates like they're gonna stay low for quite some time which is great news for consumers great news opera the housing market. That's also going to do what's called asset purchases meaning. Fed buys a 120 billion dollars worth of treasuries and mortgage backed securities each month just sort of buttressed the overall economy. And it looks as though that that is at least thinking about thinking about caring those asset purchases in the months to come. What with an eye on and on inflation or where the economies that classic understanding of inflation well when there's. Full employment when everybody when the economy is humming along then then you get those bottlenecks those tight spots in the economy to start driving up prices now watching that. Considering you know whether the economy has about enough to pull back as you say on those emergency measures still looking at the jobs pictures those numbers have been. Steadily climbing but still tickle Gil compared to where we were before the pandemic. We're still down six point eight million jobs almost seven million jobs in this kind of their lot of job openings. But think economists are expecting. The US is gonna get back. To where we were before the tandem of Wendy is think that would be and how would the Fed react. That's a great point you make and we still do happen. Seven million jobs less than we did pre pandemic and a lot of economist. Are actually believing we're not going to reach that employment level pre pandemic complain that level until at least the end of this decade remember were to changing. The workplace as we know has changed probably for good because of this pandemic. So we're not expecting any big move in unemployment in right now the unemployment rate stands at five point 9% remember it was at double digits at the height. Oh this pandemic. So a lot of folks believed that the labor market still has much further to go and he'll. And because of that we're not expecting interest rates just are creeping higher from the Federal Reserve until at least. The end of 20/20 two auction you know there's going to be critical thing happening in September cherry and that's landowners. Extra unemployment benefits. Are going Jews stop the government is not going to do that anymore the state it's gonna be turned off but I think then we're gonna get a much clearer picture. About the job market will see if that does indeed incentivized some folks to get back out. I enjoy the workforce I was talking the other day I would an economist about what we're calling the great resignation. So many people I now feel more confident with in the year job situation that they're actually resigning. Looking for better pay elsewhere. And better opportunities await the labor market the job market as we know cash is gonna go through some big big changes over the coming years. So let's zero in on inflation right now we've kind of talked around it up prices up more than 5%. In June from the previous year a pandemic year low year but it was striking and a little scary for a lot of people the Fed as well as the Biden administration repeatedly said these spikes are temporary. So what are we hear from the Fed on inflation today. That's that's the big question and then I think a lot of people on Wall Street wanted more clarity today and they really didn't get it I mean once again. Said he called inflation quote transitory but I think the question for investors now in just for people like you would meet is what does transitory really meet you know how temporary. Is temporary. The Fed did acknowledge that you supply chain bottlenecks. Continue to be a big problem you're a big reason why we're seeing prices move higher at the consumer level and they do expect inflation to continue to rise however harsh. The Fed said inflation remains below its gold up 2%. And so we're gonna have to see where inflation goes from here and what transitory really means but at least now cherry it seems as though the Fed is comfortable. With inflation running a little hot you seem to think the consumer can absorb bench. The economy can absorb it and when they think it's gotten too hot. We're gonna start to see those interest rates and higher I think the concern on Wall Street is are they going to act too late. Annual inflation already a runaway and it will be harder for them to pull. And what is transitory mean and he didn't give us much clarity on that short run long run. There's a great comment John made it king said in the long run world get anyway let's just get up first. Thanks very much for that.

