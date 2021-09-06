Female candidates of color try to break barriers

More
ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on how the pandemic and racial reckoning have driven a surge of female candidates of color seeking office at the local, state and national level.
6:01 | 06/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Female candidates of color try to break barriers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:01","description":"ABC News’ Devin Dwyer reports on how the pandemic and racial reckoning have driven a surge of female candidates of color seeking office at the local, state and national level. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78163231","title":"Female candidates of color try to break barriers","url":"/US/video/female-candidates-color-break-barriers-78163231"}